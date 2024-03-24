Self-defence and empowerment summit held in Innisfil

A self-defence and empowerment summit was held in Innisfil on Sunday.

The event was organized by Leandra Taitt-Meikle, a local real estate agent and Heather Moon, who owns Yujo Martial Arts, where the event took place.

The duo says they organized the event to teach women self-defence practices and how to protect themselves in an emergency.

"It is very important for women to know how they can defend themselves, women need to realize how strong they are, and they need to realize that they can get out of these things," said Heather Moon. co-owner, Yujo Martial Arts,

More than 80 people registered for the one-day summit, which was lead by the instruction of Heather Moon, who taught participants a number of exercises.

"We teach them self-awareness and awareness of their environment, as well as a lot of physical self-defence, like kickboxing and different kinds of holds," said Moon.

Sunday's event marked the duo's first self-defence class, however, Taitt-Meikle says she hopes to plan additional events in the months ahead.

"My goal is to empower women; that is my passion, so I figured, let's combine my passion with my career so that if an emergency situation does ever arise, I am protected, and so are these women," said Taitt-Meikle.