BARRIE -- Visitors hoping to head to national parks this long weekend will have to hold off a little longer.

Parks Canada says there will be limited access and services offered to visitors at select national parks starting June 1.

At that time, visitors can access some trails, day-use areas and green spaces at some locations.

Camping facilities will remain closed until at least June 21. Parks Canada says it is evaluating how to reopen these services.

Anyone with existing reservations prior to June 21 will be automatically cancelled and refunded.

National wildlife areas, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas will also open with limited visitor access next month.