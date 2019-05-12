

CTV Barrie





Answers are wanted after a security camera records a man dumping his garbage on The 400 Market property in Innisfil on Friday.

The video that has been posted to social media sites has been viewed more than a thousand times and shows a man pull his white van behind the market where he begins to unload the garbage from the side door next to a dumpster. He is then seen reversing the van where he then continues to unload items from the back of the van.

Scott Saunders, general manager of The 400 Market, is hoping anyone who watches can recognize the man in the video.

“We had recently moved that camera over to the overhead door, and it's funny because for whatever reason he managed to park right underneath it,” said Saunders, “so it couldn’t have been any better for us.”

Many of the vendors at The 400 Market have been there for years; some for decades. They say people dump their garbage all the time on the property, and it happens every week, just never like this.

"It was not a wise idea at all," said Bebe Bacchus, "it was very dumb to do something so stupid."

"It's unfortunate that people like to take advantage of something, but I guess people will if it's open to them," said James Gain, "people take advantage all over the place."

Saunders says both the police and by-law have been notified and believes the videos views will increase in the coming days.

"I'm just hoping that somebody takes responsibility for their actions and actually maybe there's a punishment to it," said Saunders, "it is bad behaviour."

The market says it spends thousands of dollars every year cleaning up trash people leave behind.