    • Section of Highway 118 in Bracebridge opens after horrific crash

    A section of Highway 118 in Bracebridge opened early Thursday morning after police finished its investigation into a collision.

    According to police, the two-vehicle collision happened around 7:35 p.m. on Hwy. 118 west of Thompson Road.

    Provincial police say one person suffered serious injuries, injuries so severe they were unable to be transported to hospital by air. They were taken by land to the nearest hospital.

    There's no word on the cause of the collision or if any charges may be laid.

