BARRIE
Barrie

    • Section of Highway 118 in Bracebridge closed in both directions for collision

    An OPP SUV with lights flashing blocks a road that is closed for an investigation. (CTV News Barrie) An OPP SUV with lights flashing blocks a road that is closed for an investigation. (CTV News Barrie)
    A section of Highway 118 in Bracebridge is closed for a police investigation following a collision.

    Provincial police closed the highway in both directions around 7 p.m. Wednesday between Highway 11 and Highway 35.

    Few details are available at this time.

    CTV News will provide more information as it becomes available.

