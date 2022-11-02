Section of busy Barrie street to be closed for Highway 400 bridge work

The City of Barrie says a section of Anne Street will be closed next week for crews to work on the bridge reconstruction project.

The City initially issued a release noting the area would be closed on Wednesday but later amended the timeline to state the road would be closed on Nov. 9.

According to the release, Anne Street North will be closed between Donald and Henry streets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 9.

The Ministry of Transportation and Dufferin Construction are leading the bridge construction over Highway 400, which includes significant road work on the highway between Dunlop and St. Vincent streets.

Residents' and businesses' access will be maintained during the closure.

The ministry extended the duration of the existing full road closure on Anne Street North between Edgehill Drive and Donald Street until the end of 2022 for the new bridge construction.

Detours are in effect.

The bridge is expected to be open to traffic by the end of the year.