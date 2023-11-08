Second World War veteran reflects on more than a century of memories

Amidst his treasured photographs that captured a life that spans over a century, Alex Moeller reflects on the moments that have shaped his journey.

"There's one thing we all can't do, and that is stop time. It comes no matter what," he said from his home in Baysville, Ont.

Time is something the 100-year-old man knows quite well.

After all, he's lived through some of the world's most historic moments in the country he adores.

"I enjoyed living in Canada all my life. It is the greatest country in the world."

A photograph of Alex Moeller as a young man after joining the army to fight in the Second World War. (CTV News/Alessandra Carneiro)

At 17, Moeller decided he would join the army to fight in the Second World War, but because he wasn't yet 18 - the required age in Ontario - he devised a plan to get to Montreal, where he could enlist.

"My mom, she was out for the day shopping, and I wrote on her mirror in lipstick, 'Gone to join the army, mom, talk to you later.' And I hitchhiked all the way from Toronto to Montreal."

From there, Moeller would serve four years, landing in Normandy first.

"I had to pull out the big guns that shot down aircrafts when they all happened," he recalled.

At 23, he returned home, getting married shortly after, and becoming a father.

His wife of 69 years calls him her hero.

"I'm just proud that he did it, for sure, for the country. And I'm happy that he came back, or we wouldn't have met," said his 91-year-old wife, Rhoda Moeller.

Alex Moeller and his wife, Rhoda Moeller, in Baysville, Ont., on Wed., Nov. 8, 2023. (CTV News/Alessandra Carneiro)

Moeller is the only remaining Second World War veteran in Baysville, with his name now engraved on the cenotaph.

He said his message from his 100 years of wisdom is a simple one. "Always help somebody out who needs it, and I'm sure the whole world will be a much happier place to live."