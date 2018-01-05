

CTV Barrie





Provincial police say a second person has now died from their injuries following a crash on Highway 10 in Mono Thursday.

According to police, a red Ford F150 and a black Ford F150 collided head-on around 5:45 a.m. on Highway 10 near Dufferin County Road 10.

The second victim was a passenger in the red Ford F150 pickup truck. The driver of that pickup truck was pronounced dead in hospital Thursday.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle remains in a Toronto area hospital in stable condition. They are expected to survive.

The investigation continues.