BARRIE -- For a second time, the record-setting $70 million Lotto Max prize is up for grabs.

Lottery officials are offering another chance for players to win the whopping jackpot after Friday night's draw closed without a winner.

Tickets can be purchased at any lottery retailer until 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lotto Max also has more chances to win with another 25 prizes worth $1 million each.

With a $5 play, you get three sets of seven numbers. To win the massive jackpot, you have to match all seven numbers.

This is the largest jackpot ever in Canadian history.

The odds of winning are one in about 33 million, states the OLG website.