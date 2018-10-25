Another man has been charged with second-degree murder after the body of a missing 20-year-old man was found at a property south of Chatsworth.

The 22-year-old Chatsworth man was initially charged with indignity to a dead body and failing to comply with probation, but he is now also facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Nolan Panchyshyn.

The OPP found the body of Panchyshyn during a search at a property near the Village of Dornoch.

The victim was reported missing on December 20, 2017.

Police have also charged a 46-year-old Chatsworth man with second-degree murder, indignity to a dead body and possession of a weapon while prohibited.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.