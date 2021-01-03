BARRIE, ONT. -- For the second time in three days, Barrie firefighters and paramedics rushed to Sunnidale Park Sunday to help an injured sledder.

The extent of the rider's injuries is not clear. But the patient, who looked to be in his late teens or early twenties, was alert and talking to paramedics as he was loaded into an ambulance.

On Friday, a boy that witnesses judged to be about eight-years-old was knocked unconscious after sliding down the same hill.

Eric MacFadden, a Platoon Chief with Barrie Fire and Emergency Services, says the rider injured Sunday hit a rough patch.

MacFadden isn't convinced the toboggan run at Sunnidale is too steep but encourages riders to be aware of its different angles and to map out their slide.

"My own kids, when they're tobogganing, I tell them to try to look ahead and know what the hill's got--if someone's built a little ramp," MacFadden says.

"There's some ridges and stuff, so depending on the angle you catch it at, it could cause some harm."

CTV News has asked the city of Barrie whether changes might be implemented at Sunnidale in the interest of safety.

St. John Ambulance strongly encourages the use of CSA-approved ski or hockey helmets for a day of sledding to prevent brain injury.