Second-degree murder charge laid in death of missing man
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, March 23, 2018
Last Updated Friday, March 23, 2018 8:10PM EDT
A second-degree murder charge has been laid after the body of a missing man was found at a property south of Chatsworth.
The OPP found the body of 20-year-old Nolan Panchyshyn during a search at a property near the Village of Dornoch.
An autopsy has already been completed on the Singhampton man, but a cause of death hasn’t been released.
Panchyshyn was reported missing in December.
Police have now charged a 46-year-old Chatsworth man with second degree murder, indignity to a dead body and possession of a weapon while prohibited.
A 22-year-old Chatsworth man has also been charged with indignity to a dead body.
The pair will appear in court next month.