A second-degree murder charge has been laid after the body of a missing man was found at a property south of Chatsworth.

The OPP found the body of 20-year-old Nolan Panchyshyn during a search at a property near the Village of Dornoch.

An autopsy has already been completed on the Singhampton man, but a cause of death hasn’t been released.

Panchyshyn was reported missing in December.

Police have now charged a 46-year-old Chatsworth man with second degree murder, indignity to a dead body and possession of a weapon while prohibited.

A 22-year-old Chatsworth man has also been charged with indignity to a dead body.

The pair will appear in court next month.