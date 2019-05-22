Featured
Second cop charged in altercation between two officers
Niagara Regional Police at the scene of a police-involved shooting in Pelham, Ont. on Nov. 29, 2018.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 4:14PM EDT
A second Niagara regional officer has been charged in an altercation between two cops in Pelham.
Provincial police say 52-year-old Const. Nathan Parker of St. Catharines is charged with assaulting a peace officer, assaulting with intent to resist arrest and assault with a weapon.
He's expected to appear in court in St. Catharines in June.
In March, Ontario's police watchdog said another officer had been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 52-year-old fellow officer.
The Special Investigations Unit said Det. Shane Donovan was also charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon related to the incident last Nov. 29.
It happened while the two officers were investigating a collision that happened days earlier.