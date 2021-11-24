Second child and youth mental health clinic opens its doors in south end Barrie

BARRIE, ONT. -

New Path Youth and Family Services has opened up a second location in Barrie.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the new location at 299 Lakeshore Drive, which will help children, youth and their families in the city's south end.

Elizabeth McKeeman, CEO of New Path Youth and Family Sevices, says the need for services has grown throughout the pandemic.

"Pre-pandemic, our intake department may have received 15 calls a week," McKeeman says. "Last week, we received over 100 calls, so the volume is staggering."

McKeeman says that depression and anxiety are two of the most common issues that young people face.

"Adolescence is a difficult time to navigate to begin with," McKeeman says. "Put that on top with COVID and the challenges, so those are two of the highest needs we're seeing," she says.

The new location will allow families in the city's south end to access their services.

Last year, the office in north Barrie assisted more than 2,400 children, youth and their families.

Walk-in appointments are available, or you can call 705 725-7656 or book an appointment online.