BARRIE, ONT. -- Police have charged another man in connection with a shooting in Clearview Township in March.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just after midnight on March 2 at a home on Collingwood Clearview Townline near 36/37 Nottawasaga Sideroad.

The victim was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

That same morning, Toronto police found the body of a 36-year-old man, who they believe died as a result of the shooting in Clearview.

A 48-year-old Toronto man was previously charged with multiple offences, including indignity to a body and armed robbery.

On Tuesday, police say a 33-year-old Scarborough man was arrested. He faces multiple charges, including armed robbery, indignity to a body, break and enter and aggravated assault.

Police issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect, a 32-year-old Brampton man, who also faces charges in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.