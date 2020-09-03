Advertisement
Second arrest made in Clearview shooting investigation as police search for a third man
The OPP has lined a property in Clearview Township with police tape and evidence markers as they investigate a shooting on Mar. 2, 2020. (CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police have charged another man in connection with a shooting in Clearview Township in March.
Police responded to reports of a shooting just after midnight on March 2 at a home on Collingwood Clearview Townline near 36/37 Nottawasaga Sideroad.
The victim was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
That same morning, Toronto police found the body of a 36-year-old man, who they believe died as a result of the shooting in Clearview.
A 48-year-old Toronto man was previously charged with multiple offences, including indignity to a body and armed robbery.
On Tuesday, police say a 33-year-old Scarborough man was arrested. He faces multiple charges, including armed robbery, indignity to a body, break and enter and aggravated assault.
Police issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect, a 32-year-old Brampton man, who also faces charges in connection with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.