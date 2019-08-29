

Staff , CTV Barrie





West Grey Police are investigating the theft of more than $18,000 worth of goods from a seasonal property in Brockton.

The owners of the Concession 14 property said they visited it in June and discovered the alleged theft when they returned last week.

Police allege the culprits broke into a cabin and shed and took everything they could, including a generator, chainsaw, several propane tanks, a riding lawn mower and a set of pots.

Police say the suspects also towed away a 28-foot trailer from the property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Grey Police or Crime Stoppers.