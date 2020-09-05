WASAGA BEACH, ONT. -- For many, this long weekend is the last hurrah before kids head back to the classroom.

For the tourism industry, it’s a chance to make up some ground because of COVID-19.

“We had a lot of cancellations when the town made a point of closing some of the beach area, and there was a lot of confusion if they were allowed to come to the beach or not,” explains Jennifer Lovelace, manager of the Saga Resort in Wasaga Beach.

But now there’s a no vacancy sign out front the resort is 99 percent booked through August.

“It’s been so busy, it’s been wonderful, and it seems to be carrying into September,” Lovelace says.

On the waterfront strip, business has been good for some.

“Considering all the challenges with COVID, parking lots being closed, the beach being fenced off, we actually had a very good summer,” says Vasia Argiris, owner of the Beach Pit.

“All the locals welcomed us and we made a very good name for ourselves, and we’re looking very forward to next year.”

But for other businesses, next year might not be an option.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m trying to keep cool and taking it day by day,” says Linda Mechaly, owner of One Love.

Mechaly opened her shop in June, but has lost about $50,000 because of the pandemic and had to borrow from family.

While she planned to keep One Love’s doors open throughout September, she just can’t afford it.

“I was working all those hours, 75 hours a week by myself alone, and I don’t know what is going to be my future for the business.“