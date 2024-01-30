Search warrants lead to two arrests in drug trafficking investigation

Two people have been arrested after search warrants were executed in Angus Tuesday.

Provincial Police say officers conducted a search warrant in two homes on Mill Street shortly before 1 p.m. According to Nottawasaga OPP, the warrants were executed with assistance from the Caledon and Dufferin Street Crime Units.

Through their search, Police seized about 34.3 grams of methamphetamine, 94 fentanyl pills, 1.7 grams of purple fentanyl, 1 gram of heroin, four oxycodone pills and six syringes with an unknown liquid.

Police say a 49-year-old man and 31-year-old woman from Essa Township are facing numerous drug and trafficking-related offences.

The two people are due in court in Bradford in March.