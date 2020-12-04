BARRIE, ONT. -- Multiple handguns, cocaine and vehicles were just a number of items seized after police executed search warrants at three homes in the region.

According to provincial police, officers executed the warrants early Friday morning at a condominium complex on Sea Ray Avenue in Innisfil and at homes in Tay Township on Old Fort Road and Lumber road.

During the searches, police say officers seized:

2.5 kilograms of cocaine

1 kilogram of phenacetin

174 grams of cannabis resin

9 mm Norinco semi-automatic pistol

9 mm Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol

164 rounds of ammunition

$55,195 Canadian currency

Drug Trafficking paraphernalia

2015 BMW sedan

2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck

A 27-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, both Innisfil residents, now face multiple drug-related charges, including;

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x2

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized x2

Possession of a Restricted Firearms with Ammunition x2

Possession of a Firearm Obtained by Crime x2

Careless Storage of a Firearm x2

Careless Storage of Ammunition x2

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

According to police, officers also charged the Innisfil man with breach of recognizance.

Police say both of the accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear before the courts via video on Friday.

A 27-year-old Tay Township resident has also been charged and is facing drug related charges, including:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

The accused has been released and is expected to answer to the charges at a later date.