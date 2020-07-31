BARRIE -- A man is now facing multiple child sexual offences after police executed a search warrant in Parry Sound.

Provincial police say officers with the detachment executed the warrant at a residence on July 30, seizing multiple electronic devices.

After further investigation, police arrested a 36-year-old man, charging him with Possession of Child Pornography, Making Available Child Pornography, Making Child Pornography, Luring a Child and Indecent Exposure to a person under 16 years of age.

He is scheduled for a bail hearing at a Parry Sound court today.