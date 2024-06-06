BARRIE
Barrie

    • Search warrant nets drugs and motorcycle

    Drugs, cash and a motorcycle were discovered at a Shirley Street home May 31, 2024. (Source: OPP) Drugs, cash and a motorcycle were discovered at a Shirley Street home May 31, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    OPP seize drugs after executing a search warrant on Shirley Street in Orangeville.

    Provincial police arrested two people on May 31 at a home where they found a quantity of drugs.

    A 42-year-old Shelburne man was charged with possession and trafficking charges for cocaine, opioids and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

    A second person, a 62-year-old Caledon man, was charged with possession of drugs.

    Police seized 7.5 ounces of cocaine, 130 pills suspected to contain fentanyl, $2,370 in Canadian currency, a scale, two cell phones and a 2022 Yamaha Z07 motorcycle.

    Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

