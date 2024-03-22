Search warrant leads to man's arrest in drug trafficking investigation

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of drugs by the Huronia West Detachment of Ontario in Wasaga Beach.

The individual who was allegedly trafficking drugs was the subject of a drug trafficking investigation that was launched in January by the Huronia West Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU).

The police gathered evidence, allowing them to proceed with their investigation this month.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Huronia West CSCU, Collingwood CSCU, and Southern Georgian Bay CSCU conducted a search warrant for the accused man and his vehicle.

During the search, officers seized 11.5 grams of Cocaine, $280 in Canadian Currency, a cell phone, and two tablets of suspected Percocet.

The man was charged with Possession of Schedule 1 Substance for Trafficking Cocaine.