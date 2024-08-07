BARRIE
Barrie

    • Search warrant leads to cache of street drugs

    Green fentanyl pills in this undated file image. Green fentanyl pills in this undated file image.
    A Collingwood pair face close to a dozen drug and trafficking charges after Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant.

    The OPP's Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Caledon CSCU, D Platoon and K9 searched a home in Orangeville Friday.

    Officers seized cash, cocaine, green fentanyl, hashish, benzodiazepines, hydromorphone, unstamped cigarettes and morphine.

     A 30-year-old man was charged with possession of cocaine and other drugs.

    A 55-year-old woman was charged with possession of cocaine and other drugs, several counts of trafficking drugs, holding property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possessing unmarked cigarettes. 

