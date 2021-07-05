BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are appealing to the public for help locating a Port McNicoll man who disappeared one week ago.

Police say members of the Emergency Response Unit and the K9 unit are searching Tay Township for Thomas Rowland, last seen on June 28, leaving his home on Fourth Avenue on foot.

Police say the 59-year-old man could be riding a grey/black or charcoal-coloured bicycle with a flat rack above the rear tire.

Rowland is Caucasian, five feet seven inches tall and 120 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.