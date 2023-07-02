Search underway for missing kayaker in Severn Township

Police are looking for video footage of an attack in Springwater on June 10. Police are looking for video footage of an attack in Springwater on June 10.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5

The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with families in a Co-Op grocery store during an organized media event in Regina, Thursday, April 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver