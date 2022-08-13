Search underway for missing 9-year-old boy lost while camping

Police near Carling Township are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy, lost on an island out along Georgian Bay.

9-year-old Everett Freeman was camping with his family on Huckleberry Island in Seguin Township when he went missing around 3 p.m. Friday.

The OPP's emergency response team, three canine units, aviation and underwater search and recovery unit are all currently investigating.

Freeman is described as Caucasian, 4 foot tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a bright green and yellow t-shirt and swim shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Freeman is urged to contact OPP immediately.