

CTV Barrie





A search is underway for a missing 25-year-old Midland woman.

Ontario Provincial Police officers from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment are looking for Mercedes Charlebois. She was last seen at her Midland home on Friday morning.

Charlebois is described as 5’0” tall, weighs about 98 pounds, and has blue eyes and long dirty blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a white and pink shirt and jeans, and police say she walks with a limp.

Charlebois is also known to have a connection to Barrie, and investigators believe she may be in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.