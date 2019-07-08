

CTV Barrie





Provincial police confirmed they found the body of a swimmer who went missing at a popular cave called The Grotto in Bruce Peninsula National Park.

Police say the 24-year-old man went into the water with a friend on Saturday and after surfacing briefly he immediately showed signs of distress and went under, failing to resurface.

Emergency crews were called to search for the Vaughan man.

Nearly 24 hours after the initial call, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit found the man's body in 20 feet of water.

The OPP says it will not be releasing the identity of the victim.