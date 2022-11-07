Search on hold for missing child in Barrie's Minet's Point area



Police are now scaling back their search for the reported missing little boy.

After an alleged sighting of the child, Barrie Police searched the Lakeshore Drive and Minet’s Point area and did not find a child.

There have been no missing reports by parents of a missing three-year-old boy in the area.

“We will continue to monitor this incident appropriately and will update if there are further developments,” said Peter Leon with Barrie police corporate communications.

Initially, police reported the child they were searching for had blond hair and blue eyes, who was last seen wearing blue pajamas, and blue rainboots.

Police were told he was seen at 7:45 a.m. walking eastbound along the grassy median on Lakeshore Drive walking towards Minet’s Point.

