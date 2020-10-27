BARRIE, ONT. -- Search and rescue teams were out Monday night trying to find a missing 13-year-old from Holland Landing.

Police say Deklan Fitzgerald hasn't been seen since Monday after 4 p.m. when he left his home on Royal Cedar Court, in the area of Mount Albert Road and Colony Trail Boulevard.

Police say he has not been in contact with his family, which is out of character. They are concerned for his well-being.

Deklan is five feet four inches tall with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black cap with a Champion logo, a camouflage jacket, black ZooYork shirt, grey pants and white high tops with black laces (as seen below). He has a cast on his right forearm.

Police believe Deklan may be on the move, making the ground search more challenging.

Anyone with information is urged to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers.