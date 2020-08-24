BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police and emergency crews are combing the Muskoka River at Kelvin Grove Park in Bracebridge for a man who disappeared trying to rescue a swimmer.

According to the OPP, the 51-year-old Bracebridge man was one of three men who went into the water on Monday afternoon to help a swimmer in distress.

They said the man disappeared into the water as the other two men pulled the swimmer to safety.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit will help with the ongoing search.

This is a developing story. We will provide more details as they become available.