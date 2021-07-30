BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario provincial police ramped up their search for a missing canoeist on Sparrow Lake in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Friday with help from the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit divers and the OPP helicopter.

Police set up a station at Sopher's Landing one day after 56-year-old Ian Walker went out on the lake and never returned.

Police say Walker's family reported his disappearance after he went out early Thursday morning in a canoe near Riverview Drive and Severn Bridge and never returned.

OPP says a canoe belonging to Walker was found on or near the shoreline in the area of Sopher's Landing on the north side of Maclean's Bay.

Walker is five feet six inches, with short salt and pepper coloured hair.

Police say Walker is a seasonal cottager on Sparrow Lake.

Police urge anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

With files from CTV's Nicole King