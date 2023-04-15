Search for Olympic talent comes to Barrie for first time

Athletes across Simcoe County had a chance to show their Olympic prowess for the first time on Saturday. The Canadian Olympic Committee's search for the country's next great athlete came to Barrie for the first time ever by way of the RBC Training Ground program.

RBC Training Ground allows youngsters to show their talent to scouts from 12 Olympic sports.

"I hope to take this experience and see what my own abilities are," said Ainsley Cummings, who participated in the event held at Georgian College. "It'll test my strength and core and help me see what I can improve on."

The event gives young athletes a chance to speak with those who've made it before them and to learn about where they can improve.

2022 Winter Olympian Sara Villani came through the showcase in 2018. Entering as a track and field athlete, she walked away with bobsledding as her new passion.

"At the time, I was really confused with what sporting path I wanted to go towards," Villani said. "When my coach suggested this, it allowed me the opportunity to pick a sport that I never would've gotten into if it weren't for this event."

Around 200 athletes participated in the RBC Training Ground at Georgian College on Saturday.

While it was the first time the program was held in Simcoe County, RBC Training Ground has been helping launch athletes' Olympic careers across Canada for nearly a decade.