Search for Olympic talent comes to Barrie for first time

Athletes test their strength at the RBC Training Ground event at Georgian College on Sat., April 15 (Christopher Garry/CTV News). Athletes test their strength at the RBC Training Ground event at Georgian College on Sat., April 15 (Christopher Garry/CTV News).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push

After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver