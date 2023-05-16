Search for missing woman ends, police say

An Ontario Provincial Police badge is pictured on the sleeve of an officer's uniform. (OPP Central Region/Twitter) An Ontario Provincial Police badge is pictured on the sleeve of an officer's uniform. (OPP Central Region/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver