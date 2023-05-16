Search for missing woman ends, police say

Provincial police say the search for a 30-year-old woman missing since last month has ended.

On Tuesday, Dufferin OPP said it would "exhaust every resource available" to find the woman who hadn't been seen since April 27 in Orangeville.

Police issued a plea to the public for help locating her, noting her family was concerned for her well-being.

Several hours later, police issued a release stating she had been found "in good health in the Town of Orangeville."