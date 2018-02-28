

The family of Kaden Young continues to look for the little boy who was swept away in the raging Grand River.

This is the second day that heavy equipment has been used to dig and remove ice from the river near Belwood Lake. Crews are trying to break up a major ice jam.

The equipment is being provided free of charge by local companies who are also donating their time.

It was last Wednesday morning when Young's mother escaped from her sinking vehicle with the little boy, before losing her grip on him in the floodwaters.

Police have now scaled back their search effort.