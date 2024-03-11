BARRIE
Barrie

    • Search for missing senior with Alzheimer's ends

    File Image (SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICES)
    The search for a missing senior with Alzheimer's has ended more than 24 hours after police put out a public appeal for help to find him.

    South Simcoe police said the 73-year-old man was last seen leaving his home in Innisfil Monday morning.

    They, along with his family, noted concern for his well-being because he required medication.

    By Tuesday evening, police updated the situation, saying he had been found safe.

    They did not provide any further information to protect his privacy.

