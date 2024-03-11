Search for missing senior with Alzheimer's ends

The search for a missing senior with Alzheimer's has ended more than 24 hours after police put out a public appeal for help to find him.

South Simcoe police said the 73-year-old man was last seen leaving his home in Innisfil Monday morning.

They, along with his family, noted concern for his well-being because he required medication.

By Tuesday evening, police updated the situation, saying he had been found safe.

They did not provide any further information to protect his privacy.