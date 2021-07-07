BARRIE, ONT. -- The hunt continues for a Port McNicoll man who disappeared last month.

Thomas Rowland, 59, left his Fourth Avenue home on foot on June 28 and hasn't been heard from since.

The OPP emergency response team, along with the police helicopter, searched the shoreline area of Port McNicoll again on Tuesday but again turned up empty.

They say Rowland could be riding a grey/black or charcoal bike with a flat rack above the rear tire.

The 59-year-old is five feet seven inches tall, 120 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the Port McNicoll area.

Police urge anyone who has had contact with Rowland or knowledge of his whereabouts to contact them.