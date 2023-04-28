Search for missing man on Bass Lake reaches day three
Provincial police are still searching the shoreline and water at Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and didn't return.
Police said an abandoned boat was found on Friday by a local at around noon, who reported it to police.
On Sunday, police confirmed it belonged to the missing man.
“Police located the male’s vehicle locally and did commence a search of the area," said OPP Const. Brett Boniface. “Boat safety is always paramount this time of year. Weather is definitely a factor that comes into play.”
OPP said the man, believed to be in his late 40s, went out Friday morning and failed to return when expected.
The OPP Marine Unit, helicopter and divers are actively searching the shoreline and water around Line 13 and Greenwood Road.
"Shoreline property owners in the Bass Lake area are encouraged to search their property water line," OPP stated in a release.
With files from CTV's Catalina Gillies
