

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





The search on Peninsula Lake for a man who went missing on Monday evening has turned to a recovery effort this morning.

Police say a mother, father and their nine-year-old son were on a family boat outing when the father and son went into the water for a swim.

They say the wind picked up, and despite her best efforts, the woman couldn't get the boat started again. She helplessly watched as the boat floated farther away from the man and boy. Police say she immediately called 911.

Incredibly, the boy was found safe in the water about 45 minutes later by boaters in the area. He was taken to hospital as a precaution and is expected to make a full recovery.

Crews continued to search for the missing dad, but they had no success. Their efforts were called off at dusk.

Underwater search and recovery units will be back out today to look for the missing man.

Huntsville OPP are asking boaters to stay clear of the search area.