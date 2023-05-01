Search for missing boater on Bass Lake enters day 4

Police and divers returned to Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte Monday morning to search for a missing man who hasn't returned home since going fishing four days ago.

The Ontario Provincial Police Marine Unit searches Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Fri., April 28, 2023, for a missing man. (CTV News/Chris Garry)

The search started Friday after police said a local discovered an abandoned boat around noon and reported it.

Police have since confirmed the boat belongs to the missing 47-year-old man.

The search consisted of the OPP Marine Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, the OPP Aviation team, and officers who combed the shoreline around Line 13 and Greenwood Road.

The search continued all weekend with no success.

OPP Const. Brett Boniface said boat safety is crucial this time of year, and weather "is definitely a factor that comes into play."