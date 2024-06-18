BARRIE
    • Search ends for vulnerable man missing from East Gwillimbury

    A police badge is visible on a York Regional Police officer's uniform. (Source: YRP/X) A police badge is visible on a York Regional Police officer's uniform. (Source: YRP/X)
    York Regional Police have ended their search for an East Gwillimbury man who had been missing for a week.

    Police said the 29-year-old man was last seen leaving his home by family on June 11.

    Police advised he was known to go for long walks but had never been gone for this long.

    The authorities and his family expressed concern for his well-being.

    One week later, on Tuesday, police confirmed he had been located. They did not elaborate on the details surrounding his disappearance or where he was found.

