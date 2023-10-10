Barrie

    • Search ends for missing Orangeville girl

    An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied) An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied)

    Provincial police have ended their appeal for help finding a missing Orangeville girl.

    On Thursday, Dufferin OPP said the 14-year-old had been found in good health after issuing the appeal earlier this week.

    Police said she hadn't been seen or heard from since Oct. 6, before Thanksgiving long weekend.

    They did not provide details of where she was located.

