BARRIE, ONT -- Seabins are now installed at Collingwood Harbour and the Penetanguishene Town Dock to reduce the amount of pollution in Georgian Bay.

A seabin is similar in appearance to a garbage can and skims the water's surface to catch garbage and any plastic materials found in the lake.

Both townships partnered with Georgian Bay Forever to combat unwanted plastic in our waterways.

They will be installing litter trapping devices using two different technologies to collect and analyze the waste.

Each seabin can collect an average of eight and a half pounds of trash per day, grabbing up everything from water bottles to microplastics.

Just one Seabin can collect over four kilograms of debris in a day, filtering close to one and a half tons of trash in one year.

While these seabins won't eliminate all litter in the water, they are able to capture a significant amount of waste that staff and volunteers cannot catch in time.