Sea cadets muster up for a training exercise at HMCS York in Midland
The Department of National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces is running a small boats training exercise in Midland.
Naval reserve sailors from Toronto will conduct the exercise on Thursday.
Midland's harbour will provide the training ground for the Royal Canadian Navy's HMCS York, which will deliver exercise to the local sea cadets from the Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps.
As a reserve division in the Royal Canadian Navy, HMCS York could called into play to provide support in natural disaster situations such as floods, forest fires, ice storms or hurricanes.
"Sailors must maintain their small boat handling, search and rescue skills and conduct reconnaissance exercises outside of their standard area of operations to improve situational awareness and maximize time on station," said the press release from HMCS York Public Affairs.
NEW York Regional Police officers found negligent in investigation of Ont. teen hockey player's death
An update to a co-production from CTV News and TSN includes that four York Regional Police Service officers involved in investigating the death of a 17-year-old hockey player have been found negligent by the Ontario Provincial Police.
Utah man who killed woman is put to death by lethal injection in state's first execution since 2010
A Utah man who killed his girlfriend's mother was put to death by lethal injection early Thursday in the state's first execution since 2010.
British anti-racism campaigners face down far right as police remain on alert
British anti-racism campaigners filled the streets of towns and cities across the country and police put on a massive show of force, largely stifling a threatened wave of far-right demonstrations.
Two Flair passengers in B.C. were told a bird strike cancelled their flight. Then they did their own research
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
Those Samsung smartphones given to Olympic athletes? They may violate sanctions on North Korea
South Korean officials on Thursday said providing Samsung smartphones to North Korean athletes at the Paris Olympics would violate U.N. Security Council sanctions against the country over its nuclear and missile program.
Colin Farrell launches foundation in honour of son, who has a rare neurogenetic disorder
Colin Farrell’s 20-year-old son James has Angelman syndrome, a rare neurogenetic disorder. Diagnosed as a child, James is nonverbal and receives live-in care, according to Farrell, who opened up for the first time in depth about his son’s condition in a new interview with People magazine.
Russia says fighting continues in Ukrainian incursion into Kursk region
Russian troops are fighting Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region in the third day of one of the largest cross-border incursions of the war, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.
A powerful earthquake hits off southern Japan; tsunami advisory issued
A powerful earthquake struck off Japan's southern coast on Thursday, triggering a tsunami advisory that urged residents to stay away from the coastline. Nine people were injured, most of them slightly, but there were no reports of serious damage.
Video shows crane collapsing at massive fire in Vancouver
A construction crane came crashing onto the street during a massive fire in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.
Kitchener
Kitchener baseball team seeks new owner with 'deep pockets'
The Kitchener Panthers believe new ownership will help them compete at the same level as other teams in the league.
Researchers confirm EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont.
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. earlier this week, researchers confirmed Wednesday.
Real estate in Waterloo Region: Home sales and prices increased in July
Home sales in the Region of Waterloo jumped 4.6 per cent in July 2024.
London
'Life changing day': Top baseball prospects in Dorchester, Ont. showcase talent for scouts
The top teenage baseball players from Ontario and Quebec were in Dorchester, Ont. for the second annual Canadian Premier Baseball League (CPBL) Prospects Weekend.
Suspects identified in homicide investigation, police call for help
The London Police Service (LPS) has identified suspects in relation to a homicide investigation.
London Police Service changing how femicide cases are handled
Fighting back tears, Linda Davidson said, “I didn’t want to do this (get emotional),” as she tries to come up with an answer to how she’s feeling knowing changes are coming to the way London Police handle future cases of femicide.
Windsor
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in Detroit area on Thursday
Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are showing their support for organized labor by appearing at a Detroit-area union hall.
-
OPP in Lakeshore have located a missing woman safe.
-
The Democracy Fund (DF), established during the pandemic to fight for constitutional freedom, recently discovered dozens of tickets in Mississauga were withdrawn.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury city councillor facing Election Act charges files lawsuit
Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc, who is facing legal action in connection with his campaign spending in the October 2022 municipal election, has started legal action of his own.
Forest fire near Temiskaming Shores not under control yet
Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry continue to work on putting out Kirkland Lake 5, a forest fire burning near Temiskaming Shores.
-
Sault Ste. Marie
Sault police looking for dirt bike rider who hit a pedestrian
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is seeking information regarding a collision involving a pedestrian and a dirt bike that took place around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 on St. Mary’s River Drive.
Northern medical school receives funding to research occupational cancer
A research team at Greater Sudbury's NOSM University has received $200,000 in funding to examine occupational-related cancer caused by radon inhalation.
Sault police presence on Peoples Road related to man missing since 2023
Police in Sault Ste. Marie said there will be a significant police presence around Peoples Road on Wednesday related to the search for Jake Corbiere.
Ottawa
Rainfall warning in effect for Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Environment Canada says a rainfall warning bringing 50 to 75 millimetre rain is in effect for eastern Ontario and Ottawa starting Thursday night.
Ottawa home sales gaining momentum this summer: Report
The number of homes sold in Ottawa was up 13.6 per cent in July compared to last year, according to the Ottawa Real Estate Board (OREB).
Here's how much it costs to rent in Ottawa in August
The average rent in Ottawa is up by 1.5 per cent for a one bedroom apartment and 1.2 per cent for a two bedroom apartment since last month, according to Rentals.ca.
Toronto
Wonderland to launch 'tallest and fastest' new roller coaster in 2025
The country’s longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster will officially open to the public in 2025 at Canada’s Wonderland.
Man, woman injured in early morning shooting: Toronto police
Two people were transported to hospital following a shooting in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood early Thursday morning.
Suspect arrested after allegedly assaulting woman and forcing her into room on University of Toronto Mississauga campus
A 31-year-old Brampton man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and then forced her into a room on the campus of the University of Toronto Mississauga over the weekend.
Montreal
Rainfall warning issued in Montreal
Montreal is under a rainfall warning, with Environment and Climate Change Canada saying that heavy rain is expected to fall across the city.
Person exhibiting 'threatening behaviour' in Longueuil, police onsite
Longueuil police is asking the public to avoid Saint-Charles Street near Roland-Therrien Boulevard.
Canadian weightlifter Maude Charron travelled twisty road after winning gold in Tokyo
Maude Charron's journey after her weightlifting gold in Tokyo included a 'princess' knee, the elimination of her weight class from the Olympic Games and a coaching change.
Atlantic
Greenwich, N.S., home extensively damaged by fire
A Greenwich, N.S., home was extensively damaged by a Wednesday afternoon fire.
Nova Scotia judge to decide whether to approve Postmedia bid for newspaper chain
Postmedia's $1-million bid to acquire Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain is expected to be the subject of a key court hearing today.
Rent in Canada now averaging $2,201 per month, with some markets seeing big jumps
Rents are still rising in Canada but the year-over-year pace of growth has slowed, according to a new report.
Winnipeg
Section of Main Street blocked as police investigate 'suspicious circumstances'
A section of Main Street is blocked off on Thursday morning as the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) investigates suspicious circumstances.
COVID-19 cases beginning to rise in Manitoba: Roussin
Though summer doesn’t seem like the usual time to catch a cold or virus, COVID-19 is currently circulating in Manitoba and cases are beginning to rise.
Hundreds of extras needed for movie starring Bob Odenkirk, Christopher Lloyd filming in Manitoba
The sequel to a popular movie shot in Winnipeg is looking for hundreds of extras as it returns to Manitoba.
Calgary
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
Stricter outdoor water restrictions to return to Calgary as urgent feeder main repairs needed
Calgary will return to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions later this month as city crews begin repair work on 16 new sites on a feeder main affected by a major break two months ago.
'A lot of damage': Research team surveying destruction left by Calgary hail storm
A team of researchers is on the ground in Calgary assessing the damage caused by a recent destructive hail storm.
Edmonton
Josh Classen's forecast: A stretch of sunny & warm weather
Sunshine, slightly above-average temperatures, not much wind AND it'll last for several days.
Old Edmonton streetcar line found during Valley Line West LRT construction
Construction crews working on the Valley Line West LRT line have unearthed a piece of Edmonton's history.
'This is it': Mandolin Books & Coffee Company forced to close after 20 years
For more than 20 years, a unique book and coffee shop has been tucked away in Edmonton's Highlands neighbourhood.
Regina
Cathedral neighborhood sets permanent speed limit of 40 km/h
Beginning Aug. 12, the speed limit on a selection of streets in the Cathedral neighbourhood will be changed to 40 km/h permanently. It’s a move many in the area have been working to make possible.
'We've been getting sick from it': Compost odour causing issues for Regina business
It's now been over a year since the City of Regina introduced its composting program and one Regina resident is raising concerns over a major drawback – the smell.
'It's very scary': Melville couple deals with business damage costs after break-in
A Melville couple is reflecting after their business, the Waverley Bar and Grill, was damaged following a break-in.
Saskatoon
Manitoba looks to learn from Trottier case as it plans landfill search for victims of killer Jeremy Skibicki
Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba. The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
Saskatoon strikes tentative deal with operator of future downtown arena
The City has struck a tentative 25-year deal with Oakview Group to operate Saskatoon's planned downtown arena and convention centre.
'Heart of gold': Prince Albert rallies behind homicide victim, calling for justice
Dozens of Prince Albert residents rallied outside the provincial court Wednesday morning to call for justice in the city’s latest homicide.
Vancouver
2 homes destroyed, others saved as embers spread from massive Vancouver fire
Firefighters scrambled to protect more than half a dozen homes that caught fire as a result of the massive blaze that erupted at an under-construction apartment building in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday.
Okanagan wildfire prompts evacuation orders, expands alerts
Evacuation orders and alerts have been issued in British Columbia's North Okanagan as a nearby wildfire burns out of control, nearly doubling in size since Tuesday.
CTV News viewer steps up after wheels stolen from Greater Vancouver Food Bank's delivery truck
Staff at the Greater Vancouver Foodbank made a disheartening discovery when they returned to their Burnaby warehouse Tuesday after the B.C. Day long weekend.
Vancouver Island
National Defence announces new military housing complex in B.C.
The Department of National Defence has awarded a contract to design a new, 480-unit military housing complex at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, near Victoria, as part of a nationwide effort to build and upgrade thousands of housing units for the Canadian Armed Forces.
B.C. provides $20M to expand travel, accommodation funding for cancer patients
The British Columbia government is providing $20 million over two years to support travel and lodging for cancer patients in the province.
Woman arrested for starting forest fire on Vancouver Island, police say
Police in Port Alberni say they will be recommending charges against a woman they believe set a fire in a forested area Tuesday evening.