BARRIE -- A group of high school students in Newmarket are taking hands-on learning to new heights as they prepare to launch a weather balloon full of experiments into outer space.

Forty grade 12 science students at Newmarket High School are working with a company called Newmakeit to send a high-altitude balloon up into the atmosphere.

The balloon will rise to roughly 100,000 feet, three times higher than a commercial airline, before it bursts, and falls back to earth under a parachute.

The students designed and built a small dome as part of the flight that will collect data as it decends back to land that will be analyzed.

"The effects that they are trying to count on changing dramatically are the temperature, the air pressure, and things like radiation. They're trying to decide what effects that has on the creation of ice cream," explains teacher Ryan Thompson.

Newmarket High School teacher Ryan Thompson, with science students and Simon Watkinson- Newmakeit pose with their high-altitude weather balloon creation on Nov. 28, 2019. (Rob Cooper/CTV News)

The launch is set to happen on Sunday at 8 a.m., weather dependent.

After the balloon is released, students anticipate it taking roughly two hours to make its way back to earth.