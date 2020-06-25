THE BLUE MOUNTAINS, ONT. -- Collingwood Collegiate Institute pulled out all the stops today to make sure graduating students had a memorable last day of school, complete with a red carpet, balloons and a slew of encouraging teachers.

Principal Charlene Scime said it's not just an emotional day for the students, but also the educators.

"We've worked and supported these students for four, five, six years, and we recognize that there have been disappointments," she said.

The graduates will close the door on this chapter of their lives, ending an unprecedented school year that won't soon be lost from memory.

"This is such a significant point in their lives. They're moving on from a community that they've been a part of, and we want to make them know how special that they really are to us," said one teacher while cheering cars as they drove off.

A parade was held in Elmvale to celebrate the Nottawasaga and Creemore public school grade 8s on their accomplishments.

Meanwhile, at Blue Mountain Resort, grads reached new heights and took a memorable photo on a free gondola ride.

The organizer of the one-day event said the physically-distanced attraction was one they could provide for graduates who missed out on the final few months of their school year.

