Schools closed across Simcoe Muskoka due to significant snowfall

Students across Simcoe Muskoka intended to return to in-person learning on Monday, but Mother Nature had other plans.

A Sunday night dumping of snow caused poor visibility and slippery road conditions, forcing the closure of all schools across Simcoe County.

Students around the region planned to return to the classroom on Monday after the province extended remote learning due to a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

Sarah Kekewich, manager of communications for the Simcoe County District School Board, said all SCDSB schools are closed Monday, and students would move to remote learning where possible.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board also announced schools would be closed Monday, and students should access remote learning classrooms.

All school buses have also been cancelled for some surrounding school boards, as special weather statements remain in place around the region continuing into Monday evening.

SNOWFALL WARNING FOR SIMCOE MUSKOKA

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for much of Simcoe Muskoka, with 15 to 20 centimetres of snowfall expected throughout the day into the evening.

The snow is expected to be heavy at times, falling at a rate of two to four centimetres an hour.

Wind gusts of up to 60 km/h could cause reduced visibility for the afternoon commute home.

Parts of Dufferin County and Muskoka are under a weather advisory with snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.