School buses cancelled in parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka

School buses in parts of central Ontario are cancelled on Wednesday.

Due to poor road conditions, all school buses in Simcoe County’s North and West Zones have been stalled for the day.

North Zone:

• Elmvale

• Midland

• Penetanguishene

• Orillia

West Zone:

• Collingwood

• Stayner

• Wasaga Beach.

All school vehicles in Muskoka, Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton for Trillium Lakelands District School Board have been shut down due to icy road conditions.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for parts of southern and central Ontario. At the time, the weather agency warned that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could become icy and slippery.

Currently, there are no weather advisories or warning’s in the region.