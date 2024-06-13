BARRIE
Barrie

    • School bus with students on board involved in collision

    A school bus in this undated file image. A school bus in this undated file image.
    Share

    A school bus has been in a collision with a car in Innisfil.

    Shortly before 8 a.m., a school bus carrying 22 children crashed on Yonge Street at the 6th Line.

    South Simcoe Fire Chief Brent Thomas said the driver of the car that collided with the bus suffered minor injuries. 

    "There is one student being checked by paramedics as a precaution," Thomas said.

    The bus was en route to Nantyr Shores Secondary School.

    Police have closed the northbound lanes to investigate and ask motorists to avoid the area.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News