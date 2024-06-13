School bus with students on board involved in collision

A school bus has been in a collision with a car in Innisfil.

Shortly before 8 a.m., a school bus carrying 22 children crashed on Yonge Street at the 6th Line.

South Simcoe Fire Chief Brent Thomas said the driver of the car that collided with the bus suffered minor injuries.

"There is one student being checked by paramedics as a precaution," Thomas said.

The bus was en route to Nantyr Shores Secondary School.

Police have closed the northbound lanes to investigate and ask motorists to avoid the area.