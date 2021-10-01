School bus with children on board side-swiped in Springwater

Barrie, Ont. -

A Collingwood man accused of side-swiping a school bus in Springwater Township Friday morning has been charged.

Provincial police say the bus had 12 children between four and 10-years-old on board the bus when it was hit while travelling on Wilson Road before nine in the morning.

According to police, the collision happened when a flatbed tow truck veered around a disabled vehicle that was pulled over and side-swiped the oncoming bus.

No one was injured.

Police say paramedics cleared the students who were taken on another bus to school.

A 30-year-old man faces a careless driving charge.

"Drivers are reminded that when they come upon a disabled vehicle, they should slow down, change lanes if safe to do so when on a multi-lane roadway, and yield to other traffic as they proceed around the hazard," OPP stated in a release.